Israeli Ambassador Hosts Special Dinners in Mumbai, Delhi For Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli Team - Check Photos

The Israeli Ambassador to India, Mr Naor Gilon, hosted a special dinner in honour of the Akelli team, ahead of the release of the film on August 25. The exclusive event took place in two prominent Indian cities, Delhi and Mumbai, and was attended by all members of the Akelli team, including actors Nushrratt Bharuccha and Tsahi Halevi.

The celebration commenced in Delhi, where the Israeli ambassador welcomed the Akelli team at a distinguished venue. The event was marked by an atmosphere of camaraderie and cultural exchange. Ambassador Gilon emphasized the significance of collaborations between Israel and India in the field of entertainment and art. He also expressed his excitement for the upcoming release of Akelli's project.

Following the Delhi event, the celebration continued in Mumbai the next day. The Israeli ambassador and the Akelli team gathered for a second round of festivities.

The lead of the film, Nushrratt, expressed her thoughts on the dinner hosted by the Israeli ambassador: "It was an absolute honour to be a part of this evening hosted by ambassador Naor Gilon. I truly believe art, especially cinema, can transcend barriers of language, cultures and borders. I am certain this collaboration will go a long way in cementing our cultural relationship. I am eagerly awaiting our projects release on August 25."

The producer Ninad Vaidya says, "Akelli team had been invited by Israel Embassy (Delhi) and Consulate (Mumbai). The occasion was to celebrate the Indo-Israel cultural ties strengthening through Akelli. The versatille international actor Tsahi Halevi is debuting in Bollywood through Akelli. Bethelehem, Mossad and Fauda has already proven the mettle of Tsahi. Here he stands opposite Nushrratt. It would be a fantastic experience to watch their 'jugalbandi' of acting. We look forward to take this bond further and stronger."

"I would like to thank Israeli ambassador Mr Naor Gilon and his wife Orly Gilon, the Israeli council general in Mumbai Mr Kobbi Shoshani and his wife Yael Shoshani, for their warm hospitality and for hosting me and the Akelli team at their residence. A big appreciation as well for all the distinguished guests, and Mrs Nurit Tinari from the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs. I feel privileged and grateful to be part of such a special and powerful project and to initiate my professional experience in India with Akelli. As the first Israeli actor to be part of an Indian project, I hope this will lead to many more meaningful cultural collaborations between the 2 nations." Tsahi Halevi quipped.

Consulate General of Mumbai from Israel, Kobbi Shoshani is a huge Bollywood fan. He said, “My multi-talented friend Tsahi did a fantastic work in the Indian film, Akelli. Him and Nushrratt did a wonderful job. Their collaboration on this film marks an entry and opens the door for more engaging future collaboration in the field of cinema and theatre. We look forward to more such Indo-Israel partnerships in near future. Heartiest congratulations to Ninad Vaidya and his Dashami team. I congratulate them all for this effort."

