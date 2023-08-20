 Israeli Ambassador Hosts Special Dinners in Mumbai, Delhi For Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli Team - Check Photos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIsraeli Ambassador Hosts Special Dinners in Mumbai, Delhi For Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli Team - Check Photos

Israeli Ambassador Hosts Special Dinners in Mumbai, Delhi For Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli Team - Check Photos

Akelli is set to release on August 25, and it also stars Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

The Israeli Ambassador to India, Mr Naor Gilon, hosted a special dinner in honour of the Akelli team, ahead of the release of the film on August 25. The exclusive event took place in two prominent Indian cities, Delhi and Mumbai, and was attended by all members of the Akelli team, including actors Nushrratt Bharuccha and Tsahi Halevi.

The celebration commenced in Delhi, where the Israeli ambassador welcomed the Akelli team at a distinguished venue. The event was marked by an atmosphere of camaraderie and cultural exchange. Ambassador Gilon emphasized the significance of collaborations between Israel and India in the field of entertainment and art. He also expressed his excitement for the upcoming release of Akelli's project.

Following the Delhi event, the celebration continued in Mumbai the next day. The Israeli ambassador and the Akelli team gathered for a second round of festivities.

Read Also
Nushrratt Bharuccha Says She Is Hurt On Being Replaced In Dream Girl 2: 'There Is No Logic, It Feels...
article-image

The lead of the film, Nushrratt, expressed her thoughts on the dinner hosted by the Israeli ambassador: "It was an absolute honour to be a part of this evening hosted by ambassador Naor Gilon. I truly believe art, especially cinema, can transcend barriers of language, cultures and borders. I am certain this collaboration will go a long way in cementing our cultural relationship. I am eagerly awaiting our projects release on August 25."

The producer Ninad Vaidya says, "Akelli team had been invited by Israel Embassy (Delhi) and Consulate (Mumbai). The occasion was to celebrate the Indo-Israel cultural ties strengthening through Akelli. The versatille international actor Tsahi Halevi is debuting in Bollywood through Akelli. Bethelehem, Mossad and Fauda has already proven the mettle of Tsahi. Here he stands opposite Nushrratt. It would be a fantastic experience to watch their 'jugalbandi' of acting. We look forward to take this bond further and stronger."

Read Also
Nushrratt Bharuccha On Doing Roles Beyond Rom-Coms: I Got Akelli Because Chhorii Did Well
article-image

"I would like to thank Israeli ambassador Mr Naor Gilon and his wife Orly Gilon, the Israeli council general in Mumbai Mr Kobbi Shoshani and his wife Yael Shoshani, for their warm hospitality and for hosting me and the Akelli team at their residence. A big appreciation as well for all the distinguished guests, and Mrs Nurit Tinari from the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs. I feel privileged and grateful to be part of such a special and powerful project and to initiate my professional experience in India with Akelli. As the first Israeli actor to be part of an Indian project, I hope this will lead to many more meaningful cultural collaborations between the 2 nations." Tsahi Halevi quipped.

Consulate General of Mumbai from Israel, Kobbi Shoshani is a huge Bollywood fan. He said, “My multi-talented friend Tsahi did a fantastic work in the Indian film, Akelli. Him and Nushrratt did a wonderful job. Their collaboration on this film marks an entry and opens the door for more engaging future collaboration in the field of cinema and theatre. We look forward to more such Indo-Israel partnerships in near future. Heartiest congratulations to Ninad Vaidya and his Dashami team. I congratulate them all for this effort."

Read Also
Luv Ranjan's Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi, Sohum Shah-Starrer Uff Not A Silent Film? A Source...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Israeli Ambassador Hosts Special Dinners in Mumbai, Delhi For Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli Team -...

Israeli Ambassador Hosts Special Dinners in Mumbai, Delhi For Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli Team -...

Randeep Hooda Birthday: 5 Best Performances Of The Actor - From Sarbjit To Kick

Randeep Hooda Birthday: 5 Best Performances Of The Actor - From Sarbjit To Kick

OMG! Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol's Mumbai Villa To Be Auctioned By BoB For Non-Payment Of Dues Amounting...

OMG! Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol's Mumbai Villa To Be Auctioned By BoB For Non-Payment Of Dues Amounting...

This Is Us Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away At 66

This Is Us Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away At 66

5 Times Actors Touched Politicians' Feet: SRK-Mamata Banerjee To Amitabh Bachchan-Balasaheb...

5 Times Actors Touched Politicians' Feet: SRK-Mamata Banerjee To Amitabh Bachchan-Balasaheb...