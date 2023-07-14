Luv Ranjan's Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi, Sohum Shah-Starrer Uff Not A Silent Film? A Source Spills The Beans Exclusively

Nushrratt Bharuccha | Pic: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha

G Ashok is an Indian film director and screenwriter who works predominantly in Telugu cinema. He is making his strong foothold in the Bollywood industry. He has become one of the favourites of Bollywood well-known producers after directing Bhaagamathie remake Durgamati. Ashok’s next film Uff is complete. The latest news about Uff, with an ensemble cast of Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi and Sohum Shah, is being discussed by one and all here. It is ready for release and is being produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by G Ashok.

The filmmaker has ably completed the film. Our source close to the production house gives a sneak peek about the post-production work of Uff and more. “The film is going to release mostly next month, it has finished with its post-production work. Luv Ranjan and director G.Ashok have had two sessions, as they had to do certain corrections. Kuch aage peeche kiya hai. Probably, the second half needs a little bit of trimming. They are doing the homework on that,” our source reveals.

About the trimming of the length our source adds, “Probably, just a five minute trim will also be fine.”

Giving away a huge disclosure our source states that Uff is not a silent film. “It’s not a silent film. It’s a film, without any dialogues. The main artistes in the film do not talk but the ambience keeps talking. It’s a musical film. There are no possibilities for a dialogue so it’s a total, no dialogue film,” our source explains.

Giving away a wonderful example the source elaborates, “When you are travelling in a flight at times someone sitting a few seats behind you may not observe you. Maybe you gesture with your hands but you will not be able to converse with him as he is sitting far behind you. You will wait for the landing so you can have some conversation. But no sooner you land you receive a phone call and talking on the phone you walk away. Both could have spoken to each other, but that situation is not available. It’s an interesting and different as well as an out and out fun-comedy film.”

On a concluding note the source remains tight-lipped about earlier reports stating Uff would be an OTT release. Uff is a “pan-world” film. About its release whether it will be an OTT release or hit the silver screens, our source expresses his uncertainty.