Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tsahi Halevi, Luv Ranjan & Others Attend Akelli Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023
Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, along with the makers of Akelli, hosted a special screening of the upcoming film in the city on Wednesday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The screening was attended by Fauda fame Tsahi Halevi, who is marking his Bollywood debut with Akelli
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Also present was Amir Boutrous who plays a key role in the film
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nushrratt looked ravishing in a black gown with a thigh-high slit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The screening was attended by several other celebs, and among them was Kriti Kharbanda
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ranvir Shorey looked unrecognisable as he arrived at the screening of Akelli
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sharad Kelkar too was spotted watching the film
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nushrratt's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh arrived to hype his friend
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nushrratt's Punchnama co-star Sonalli Seygall too was seen attending the screening
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ravie Dubey looked dapper in a black kurta and pyjama
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Luv Ranjan, who gave the hit Punchnama series to Nushrratt, made sure to be by her side on her special day
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sandeepa Dhar aced the denim look as she attended the screening of Akelli
Photo by Varinder Chawla
