Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tsahi Halevi, Luv Ranjan & Others Attend Akelli Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, along with the makers of Akelli, hosted a special screening of the upcoming film in the city on Wednesday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The screening was attended by Fauda fame Tsahi Halevi, who is marking his Bollywood debut with Akelli

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Also present was Amir Boutrous who plays a key role in the film

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt looked ravishing in a black gown with a thigh-high slit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The screening was attended by several other celebs, and among them was Kriti Kharbanda

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ranvir Shorey looked unrecognisable as he arrived at the screening of Akelli

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sharad Kelkar too was spotted watching the film

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh arrived to hype his friend

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt's Punchnama co-star Sonalli Seygall too was seen attending the screening

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ravie Dubey looked dapper in a black kurta and pyjama

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Luv Ranjan, who gave the hit Punchnama series to Nushrratt, made sure to be by her side on her special day

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sandeepa Dhar aced the denim look as she attended the screening of Akelli

Photo by Varinder Chawla

