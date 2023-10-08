 Afghanistan Earthquake: Heartbreaking Video Showing Afghan Father Crying Over His 14 Family Members Trapped Under Rubble Goes Viral
Afghanistan Earthquake: Heartbreaking Video Showing Afghan Father Crying Over His 14 Family Members Trapped Under Rubble Goes Viral

The Afghan man was spotted helplessly crying and praying to God over the worrying state of his dear ones. His house in Herat, Afghanistan had turned into stones and dust due to the natural disaster.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Afghan Father Crying Over His 14 Family Members Being Trapped Under Rubble | Twitter

Afghanistan was hit by a massive earthquake on Saturday, leaving more than 2,000 people dead and over 1,200 injured. A video from the devastating incident showing a man looking out for fourteen of his family members, reportedly including a five-day-old child, trapped under the debris has surfaced online and melted the hearts of viewers.

14 family members trapped

The Afghan man was spotted helplessly crying and praying to God over the worrying state of his dear ones. His house in Herat, Afghanistan had turned into stones and dust due to the natural disaster. The video shows the man walking through the destroyed building remnants and crying out loud in grief.

More Details On Afghanistan Earthquake

The earthquake that hit western Afghanistan earlier this October had a powerful 6.3 magnitude. The initial death toll released by the United Nations claimed the loss of about 2,000 lives, however, the data is still being updated. Meanwhile, it was pointed out that nearly 1,320 residences were crushed during the catastrophic event along with a further 100+ buildings facing damages.

The World Health Organization in Afghanistan reported sending 12 ambulance cars to Zenda Jan to evacuate casualties to hospitals. The Zenda Jan district in Herat province was said to have witnessed severe brunt of the quake and aftershocks. Talking to the media, the Disaster Authority spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah Jan said four villages from there were worse affected.

