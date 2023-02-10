Turkey, Syria earthquake: 4 emotional viral videos that will melt you heart | Twitter

The massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria put forth several visuals on the internet that went viral, some devastating and disturbing while others spreading hope. A few instances from the deadly quake left viewers inspired to never give up be it how bad the situation might be.

'Miracle baby' born was under the rubble and rescued

A baby was born amidst the disaster and survived despite being trapped under the rubble. The mother of the 'miracle baby' lost her life but the little one fought death and was rescued by the search team. Now, the child is looking for adoption.

#Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #turkeyearthquake2023. A woman gave birth to a child under the rubble after an earthquake in Syria, the boy was rescued, his mother did not surviv pic.twitter.com/jGGK3imzR8 — sunny pawan (@SunnySunnypawan) February 7, 2023

Syrian boy adorably smiled after being pulled from deadly quake rubble

No crying, no tears, it was all smiles for a Syrian boy who was rescued from the rubble. The footage inspired people across the globe as it went viral. The smile was a next-level dose of positivity, the internet said.

Brother-sister love in the earthquake-hit region melted hearts

A tweet not only shared the adorable gesture of a sister protecting her little brother but also gave a clear update that the two were rescued and doing fine. "Brave soul. They both made it out ok," read the video caption of a Twitter page belonging to Syria (Vlogging Northwestern Syria).

While under the rubble of her collapsed home this beautiful 7yr old Syrian girl has her hand over her little brothers head to protect him.

Brave soul

They both made it out ok. pic.twitter.com/GrffWBGd1C — Vlogging Northwestern Syria (@timtams83) February 7, 2023

Rescue team pulled out a trapped dog alive and gave it some water

Not just were humans provided relief in the earthquake-hit regions of Turkey and Syria, but also were animals taken care of. An adorable video shows the rescue team pulling out a dog from the rubble and later providing it with some water.