Operation Dost: India wholeheartedly assists Turkey in rescue mission; check out visuals

India wholeheartedly assists Turkey in rescue mission

Operation Dost is an ongoing rescue mission initiated by the Government of India to help Syria and Turkey, after they witnessed a massive earthquake on February 6, 2023, that left thousands dead, injured and trapped under the rubble.

First Indian IAF C17 flight with more than 50 NDRF Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Turkey on February 7.

Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel was quoted in an ANI report as saying, "Operation Dost is a very important operation. And this is the operation of friendship because DOST is the word in Hindi and Turkish which means friends. And this operation shows our friendship between India and Turkey and friends always help each other." He added, "We have to deepen our relations."

Check out visuals of India wholeheartedly assisting Turkey in the rescue mission as part of Operation Dost.

Glimpses from the Field Hospital in Hatay, Turkey, show Indian soldiers on task to provide relief to those injured; watch video below:

Specialised Search and Rescue teams of @NDRFHQ are working round the clock at Nurdağı.



Another team deployed at Antakya to augment the ongoing earthquake relief efforts. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/oXm8NTXpsp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 10, 2023

"Proud of our NDRF," tweets Union Home Minister Amit Shah while sharing the video of a young girl being rescued from Gaziantep city.

Proud of our NDRF.



In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city.



Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/NfvGZB24uK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2023

External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S Jaishankar shared more visuals from the hospital involved in 24 X 7 work to prove a relief to the affected people in Turkey.

The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people.#OperationDost https://t.co/D9ATv2rfAV pic.twitter.com/zFFI85t2sG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 9, 2023

An adorable image showing a woman (reportedly from Turkey) hugging a female Indian army official has won the hearts of the internet. "We Care," the Indian Army captioned the photo.

