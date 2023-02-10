Turkey: Indian team rescues 6-year-old girl from rubble in 'Operation Dost'; watch video

Screengrab from the video posted by Home Ministry spokesperson. |

The young girl was enveloped in a blanket, with her neck firmly stabilized by a medical device, as a physician assessed her wellbeing. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), recognizable by their yellow helmets, carefully carried her on a stretcher and brought her to safety from the debris of a fallen structure. This occurred in Turkey, where substantial areas of the nation have been devastated by a series of powerful earthquakes.

𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗰𝘂𝗲 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁

Home ministry spokesperson, posting on Twitter with hashtag 'Operation Dost', shared video of the moment the 6-year-old girl was rescued and wrote: "Standing with Turkey in this natural calamity. India's NDRF is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero. Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6-year-old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today."

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is under the supervision of the Home Ministry, led by Amit Shah. With extensive expertise in providing assistance during times of natural disasters and other events, the NDRF is an organization that is well-equipped to handle rescue and relief operations.

Amit Shah, praising the Indian team for the rescue, wrote on Twitter: "Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Turkey, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to making the NDRF the world's leading disaster response force."

𝟯 𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗙 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗰𝘂𝗲 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘆, 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳 𝘀𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝘄𝗼 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸𝘀

The Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Atul Karwal, stated that an additional team of 51 NDRF personnel departed yesterday to join the two previously dispatched teams already on the ground in Turkey.

Karwal told PTI that the two teams totaling 101 personnel who were sent to Turkey on Tuesday have been deployed to Nurdagi in the Gaziantep province and Urfa, regions that have been severely impacted by the earthquakes.

The NDRF teams are self-sufficient for approximately two weeks, as they have equipped themselves with provisions, tents, and other necessary supplies. "We have provided our rescuers special winter clothing to work in the extreme cold climate of Turkey. This clothing has been borrowed from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and some others," Karwal told PTI.

𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗰𝘂𝗲 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗸𝗲

In the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey, rescue workers persistently search for survivors despite the harsh cold weather, which has complicated the four-day effort to sift through the thousands of ruined buildings. The 72-hour window, viewed by experts as the most probable time for saving lives, has also passed.

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck during the early hours of Monday, impacting a region where a significant number of people have already experienced loss and displacement due to the ongoing Syrian civil war.

