Turkey Syria earthquake: Humanitarian aid under 'Operation Dost' welcomed with hugs & kisses

India has been helping disaster struck Turkey which is reeling under the impact of deadly earthquakes, the death toll from which has crossed 16,000. Under 'Operation Dost' India sent humanitarian aid to the country.

Now, a picture has emerged on social media wherein a Turkish woman can be seen hugging and kissing an Indian army’s female officer, to express gratitude towards the country. India has sent multiple humanitarian aid consignments along with the military personnel to help the victims of the Turkey Syria earthquake.

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is providing materials, supplies, medical supplies, and equipment, to Syria as well as sending search and rescue teams to Turkey under 'Operation Dost'.

India is providing assistance to Turkey through the ongoing crisis after earthquakes jolted the country on February 6.

The earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the Richter ripped through Turkey and Syria on February 6, followed by a series of aftershocks that caused huge devastation, loss of lives and damage to infrastructure in the two countries.