Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Woman gives birth to miracle baby under the rubble; video surfaces

Amid the devastating situation caused due to multiple earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday, a miraculous event took place. A woman reportedly gave birth to a child under the rubble after the earthquake in Syria.

A video of a man carrying an infant has surfaced all over the internet.

#Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #turkeyearthquake2023. A woman gave birth to a child under the rubble after an earthquake in Syria, the boy was rescued, his mother did not surviv pic.twitter.com/jGGK3imzR8 — sunny pawan (@SunnySunnypawan) February 7, 2023

Baby boy rescued, mother unfortunately couldn't survive

In the video that has gone viral on internet, a man can be seen carrying an infant out of the wreckage caused by the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. Social media reports claim that the video was allegedly shot in Aleppo, Syria.

It is also claimed that the newly born baby boy has survived after being rescued. On the other hand, his mother who gave birth to him under the wreckage unfortunately couldn't survive.

Some observers made the statement that the new baby might represent a glimmer of optimism for things to get better despite the long struggle and the powerful earthquake.

Fresh quake jolts Turkey earlier this morning

After three earthquakes jolted Turkey and Syria a day ago, fresh earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was reported on Tuesday in the early hours of morning. The quake struck central Turkey as per the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.

Death toll climbs over 4000

The death toll in Turkey and in neighbouring Syria following powerful earthquakes on Monday rose to over 4,000. Turkey and Syria were hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6 and 6.0 on Monday, reported Washington Post.

Three quakes jolted Turkey, Syria and neighbouring regions on Monday

Initially, a magnitude 7.8 quake struck early Monday at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey's Gaziantep province near the Syrian border, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

This was followed by a 7.5-magnitude quake around 130 kilometres north of Gaziantep, and with epicentre was in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province in Turkey diaccording to the US Geological Survey. Tremors were also felt in several neighboring countries, including Lebanon and Syria.

The third earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Goksun, Turkey on Monday. The earthquake -- felt as far away as Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Egypt -- occurred in Kahramanmaras province, north of Gaziantep, near the Syrian border.

Officials and agencies confirmed that at least 4,372 deaths have been confirmed in Turkey and Syria and according to the World Health Organisaton (WHO) the toll could surpass 20,000 Turkey's toll rose to 2,921 as of Tuesday morning, according to Yunus Sezer, Turkey's head of disaster services.

Several deaths and injuries reported in Syria

A total of 15,834 injuries have been reported, Sezer said in a news conference in Ankara. In Syria, 1,451 deaths and 3,531 injuries have been reported by officials, reported CNN. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and the number of people killed, injured and displaced probably will climb, reported Washington Post.

