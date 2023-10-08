WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuchha Gets Emotional As She Returns To Mumbai After Being Stuck In War-Torn Israel

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha finally returned to the country on Sunday afternoon after being stranded for several hours in war-torn Israel. The actress was in Israel, busy attending a film festival, when the country was attacked by Palestinian militant group Hamas, leaving over 400 citizens dead and thousands injured.

Nushrratt was in Israel for the premiere of her film Akelli at the Haifa International Film Festival.

On Saturday, after hundreds of missiles were fired at Israel, Nushrratt's team had shared that the actress was hiding in a basement, post which they could not reach her for several hours.

Nushrratt returns to Mumbai

On Sunday morning, Nushrratt's team informed that the actress was able to board a flight back to India with the help of the embassy and that she was safe and sound.

Around 2 pm, Nushrratt finally landed in Mumbai, and she was seen stepping out of the airport after the long and worrisome ordeal.

In the video, the actress can be seen getting mobbed by the media and paparazzi as she proceeded to her car. She looked visibly tired and distressed as she refused to answer the questions by media persons. "I need some time," she told the reporters.

Nushrratt at Akelli premiere in Israel

Incidentally, Nushrratt's ordeal in Israel is eerily similar to the plot of her film, Akelli. In the film too, her character is seen getting stuck in a war-torn country and it shows the courageous tale of survival before she is eventually evacuated.

Several videos of Nushrratt promoting Akelli in Israel just hours before the attack have now surfaced on the internet. In the videos, she can be seen accompanied by her co-star, Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi.

In one of the videos, the two can even be seen singing the song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan as the audience cheered for them.

