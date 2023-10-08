Gauahar Khan REACTS To Netizen Calling Her 'Hamas Supporter': 'World Will Be Blind To Anything Bad Happening To...' |

Earlier today, Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan shared her views on the Gaza-Israel conflict after Palestinian militants fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward on Saturday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Gauahar wrote, "Since when did the oppressor become the oppressed ????? Convenient eyesight of the world !!!!! Blind to years n years of history of oppression."

Reacting to this, a netizen commented, "Now you're Hamas supporter as well? It's so disturbingly captivating seeing elite Ashraf women living liberated life and supporting organisation which would make their lifestyle first target just like Taliban did."

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress replied, "Shocking that u being a research journalist, r closed off to actual facts . Hamas is a terrorist outfit , ok , n in that same tone , Israel is a terrorist state . Becoz what they have time n again is attacked without provocation, grabbed land wrongfully for years since 1948 , killed innocents for years together, attacked Al aqsa every time they thought it was ok . N now this Hamas attack is being seen as a clean pass to bomb Palestine more n kill more . So Palestinian lives don’t matter ??? War is war , it’s always instigated by one n then on it’s a viscous cycle , read up on when this started n how it’s going in numbers , n then talk . Israel is responsible for never paying attention to human rights , land invasion , ethnic cleansing, more than 1000 prisoners some of them children , but I guess the world will be blind to anything bad happening to the Muslim world . Alas this was not Ukraine I guess."

Gauahar also wrote that all lives matter, "Killings are wrong , All killings are wrong . Let the world have peace . Let it stop right at the very beginning of it . There is no right or wrong in war , it’s ALL wrong . So all countries must adhere to human rights , ALL lives matter , ALL lives matter . ALL lives matter . Can’t say it more clearly . All wars must stop .. Live n let live," she added.

On the work front, she was last seen in Shiksha Mandal.

