'Losers Taking Islam For Granted': Did Gauahar Khan Take A Dig At Rakhi Sawant Performing Umrah?

Actress and social media sensation Rakhi Sawant has been all over the news of late owing to her ugly spat with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. Amid the controversy, Rakhi, who converted to Islam last year, was seen performing Umrah, and she recently returned to Mumbai after visiting Mecca.

And looks like actress Gauahar Khan is not happy with the way Rakhi has been portraying herself and the religion in news.

She recently took a seeming dig at Rakhi after she put up a post calling out a "drama hungry person" for performing Umrah and insulting Islam.

Gauahar Khan pens cryptic note

Gauahar took to her Instagram stories to share a post about orphans performing Umrah, and along with that, she penned a lengthy note, which netizens believed was a dig at Rakhi.

Her note read, "N then there r losers taking Islam for granted n making a joke out of this holy pilgrimage which is sooooooo sacred to believers of Islam. I wonder how did a drama hungry person get to visit n use it to create more drama ??? One minute u have accepted Islam, the next minute" oh I didn't do it willingly" .. what bullshit."

She went on to say, "U don't deserve to understand the beauty of Islam if u can discard it n accept it when' it suits your publicity hungry stunts! Shameless creatures."

Demanding action against people insulting Islam, Gauahar also took a jibe at Rakhi, who recently stepped out wearing a bejewelled red abaya. "I wish a board of Islam in India or Saudi takes strict action against such publicity stunts, so people can't exploit something sacred! N by the way wearing horrendous looking abayas doesn't make u Muslim, having akidah n understanding the 5 pillars of Islam, being a good human being, a true human being, n love of Allah makes u a Muslim. Any Faith is in the heart, u don't need 59 cameras to showcase it," she wrote.

Rakhi's Mecca pilgrimage

Rakhi had married boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in 2022 in a traditional nikaah ceremony, and she had then converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima.

Earlier this year, Rakhi filed for divorce from Adil on the grounds of cheating and domestic violence. After spending several days in jail, Adil stepped out and made shocking claims that Rakhi had levelled false rape charges against him.

However, Rakhi denied his claims and alleged that Adil cheated on her and she found him having sexual relations with multiple men and women. She accused him of sexual harassment and also said that he sold her nude videos for lakhs of rupees in Dubai.

In the midst of the controversy, Rakhi was seen embarking on Umrah. She even shared videos on her social media handle in which she was seen crying and pleading Allah for justice at Mecca.

