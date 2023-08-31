Rakhi Sawant Welcomed With Garlands After Return To Mumbai Post Umrah

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023

Actress Rakhi Sawant returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rakhi converted to Islam last year and assumed the name Fatima

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She recently performed her Umrah and had shared several pictures and videos from Mecca

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rakhi was welcomed with flowers and garlands as she landed at the airport

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was seen dressed in an all-white traditional outfit, worn by those performing Umrah

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rakhi has been in news of late after her ex-husband Adil Khan made some shocking allegations against her

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Adil claimed that Rakhi falsely accused him of domestic violence and sexual harassment

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rakhi, on the other hand, alleged that she was raped by Adil and that he sold her nude pictures and videos for lakhs in Dubai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Rakhi Sawant Performs Umrah At Mecca Amid Controversy With Adil Khan Durrani (PHOTOS)
Find out More