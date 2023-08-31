Rakhi Sawant Welcomed With Garlands After Return To Mumbai Post Umrah

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
Actress Rakhi Sawant returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rakhi converted to Islam last year and assumed the name Fatima
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She recently performed her Umrah and had shared several pictures and videos from Mecca
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rakhi was welcomed with flowers and garlands as she landed at the airport
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was seen dressed in an all-white traditional outfit, worn by those performing Umrah
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rakhi has been in news of late after her ex-husband Adil Khan made some shocking allegations against her
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Adil claimed that Rakhi falsely accused him of domestic violence and sexual harassment
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rakhi, on the other hand, alleged that she was raped by Adil and that he sold her nude pictures and videos for lakhs in Dubai
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!