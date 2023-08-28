Rakhi Sawant Performs Umrah At Mecca Amid Controversy With Adil Khan Durrani (PHOTOS) | Photo Via Instagram

Rakhi Sawant has been hitting the headlines ever since her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, made shocking allegations against her recently. Amid the controversy, she recently jetted off to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for the first time to perform Umrah, which is a pilgrimage done by Muslims.

Now, the Pardesiya star has been sharing glimpses of her visit on her social media handle. Waahiid Ali Khan posted a picture with Rakhi, in which she can be seen wearing a white abaya. He captioned it as, "Kia hua wada nibhaya #umrah #mubarak may Allah fulfill all your wishes Fatima @rakhisawant2511."

Recently, Rakhi also shared with the media that she had gotten her visa and will be finally heading to Saudi Arabia for Umrah on August 25th. She said, "I feel very fortunate that today I am going to Umrah for the first time. Please pray for me, and I will also pray for everyone there." A day before Rakhi left for Umrah, she visited Mahim Dargah to seek blessings.

Rakhi had filed an FIR against him, accusing him of fraud and cheating against Adil, after which he was lodged in Mysuru jail. She also alleged that he mishandled her funds. An FIR was filed under IPC Sections 406, 420, 498 (A), and 377. Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in 2022.

