WATCH: Rakhi Sawant Aka 'Fatima' Cries At Mecca, Seeks Justice From Allah Against Ex-Husband Adil Khan

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who converted to Islam last year and changed her name to Fatima, recently embarked on her umrah amid her ugly public spat with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. The actress was seen crying after visiting Mecca and seeking help and justice from Allah.

Adil recently accused Rakhi of framing him in false domestic abuse case due to which he was sent to jail. Rakhi, on the other hand, claimed that Adil got married to her last year only to make it big in Bollywood.

She also levelled shocking allegations against Adil and claimed that he cheated on her and sexually abused her as well.

Rakhi cries at Mecca

Amid the controversy, Rakhi jetted off to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the first time to perform Umrah, the holy pilgrimage undertaken by followers of Islam.

And now, a new video of Rakhi from Mecca has surfaced online in which she can be seen crying at the holy place. In the video, she can be seen asking Allah to get her justice.

"Allah, tell me what do I do? He married me to become a star in Bollywood. He destroyed my life. Ya Allah, mere saath nyaay ho. Main fariyaad leke aayi hu aapke paas," she can be heard saying in the video in between sobs.

Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi and Adil got married in 2022 in a traditional nikaah ceremony and the actress had then changed her name to Fatima.

However, after a few months of their marriage, Rakhi filed an FIR against Adil and had sought divorce from him on the grounds of cheating and domestic violence.

Recently, she also accused Adil of recording her nude videos in Dubai and selling them for lakhs. Not just that, but she also alleged that he has sexual relations with men and women, and that he even had an Iranian girlfriend, whom he raped for several months.

Adil, on the other hand, denied all the allegations and called the actress a "fraud".

