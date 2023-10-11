Hina Khan Stuns In Slit Skirt As She Walks The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan turned showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in Delhi on October 11

Hina walked the ramp for the INIFD launchpad and made heads turn in a stunning outfit

Hina opted for a floral pink skirt with a front slit. She completed her look with a cropped off-white blazer

Hina styled her hair into caramel curls with a side partition. She amped up her overall look with metallic and embellished pointy heels

Hina donned a simple yet striking outfit at the fashion extravaganza

She looked gorgeous and quite confident as she walked the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week is poised to captivate fashion enthusiasts across the country until October 15

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina is garnering positive response for her film ‘Country of Blind’ that’s currently running in theatres in the USA

