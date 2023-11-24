Trisha Krishnan Suggests 'To Forgive Is Divine'. Is She Willing To Forgive Mansoor Ali Khan For His Rape Comment?

The latest update in the Mansoor Ali Khan-Trisha Krishnan controversy to have emerged is the Ponniyin Selvan actress took to her Instagram to pen a quote by Alexander Pope which suggests, 'To err is human, to forgive is divine.' While it is too early to guess or read anything into the story, one immediately is tempted to ask, is Trisha willing to forgive Mansoor?

It's been a difficult week for Trisha to process, considering the ill-fated comments and objectification that came her way in an unwarranted manner.

Her Leo co-star's unsavoury remarks at a press-conference triggered a nationwide debate and much-needed discussion over how men from different film industries must maintain caution about what and how do they speak in public about their female peers.

It all began when a viral video of Mansoor emerged online, where the actor who has donned the role of a villain in several Tamil films spoke about his stint in Leo and expressed his displeasure at not getting an opportunity to share screen space with Trisha. He had remarked, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir."

The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan - they have always been talking like this. Never been condemned, with other men in power, money and influence laughing along; eeyy aamaa da macha correct ra maccha sorta thing. Robo Shankar said something on how he wants allowed to touch… pic.twitter.com/ZkRb2qxmMl — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 18, 2023

Following his statement, Trisha was quick to respond and slam the actor in her reaction. She had tweeted, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

Following her reaction, industry colleagues including Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor/politician and member of the National Commission of Women Khushbu Sundar, Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Chinmayi Sripada and Radikaa Sarathkumar rallied behind the Ponniyin Selvan actress, in solidarity. This led to a widespread public outcry with the NCW taking Suo moto cognisance of the matter and instructing the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against Mansoor. Following this, the All Women Police Station of Thousand Lights, Chennai, slapped concerned charges on Mansoor including Section 354 A (sexual harassment) and Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) as per the Indian Penal Code

Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour. https://t.co/PBlMzsoDZ3 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 18, 2023

Much after he remained defiant and refusing in his stance to apologise, the actor on Friday issued a written apology seeking Trisha's forgiveness, a little after the Chennai police summoned and questioned him. As per a statement shared by trade analyst and film critic Ramesh Bala, Mansoor sought the actress' forgiveness. Translating from Tamil, the statement reads, "My dear co-actress Trisha, Forgive me! May the grace of the Almighty be with you in all goodness and when the auspicious coconut breaks on the occasion, may the blessings of the Lord shower upon me too!! Amen. --- Mansoor Ali Khan"