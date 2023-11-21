‘Distasteful And Disgusting’: Chiranjeevi Stands With Trisha After Mansoor Ali Khan’s ‘Rape’ Comment |

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is the latest personality who has reacted to the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The Tamil actress condemned her Leo co-star Khan for his "vile and disgusting" remarks about not getting the chance to share screen space with her in the blockbuster movie.

Chiranjeevi took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion. I stand with @trishtrashers and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments.”

My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha.



The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion.… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 21, 2023

For those unversed, Khan, who had an important cameo in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial starring Vijay, spoke about not having any scene with Trisha during the film’s schedule in Kashmir. He said, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

Trisha slammed the actor for his statement and wrote on X, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) condemned Khan and demanded that he make a public apology. Besides that, the National Commission for Women (NCW) stated that they have taken suo moto cognisance in the matter and have directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to file a case against Khan.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)