Mansoor Ali Khan 'Rape' Remark Against Trisha: NCW India Takes Suo Moto Cognizance, Directs TN DGP To File Case

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan found himself in trouble after he made derogatory remarks in a recent video about his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan. Earlier today, in a fresh update, the National Commission for Women (NCW) stated that action will be taken on the matter to 'invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws.' They have also directed the DGP Chennai Police to file a case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks.

NCW tweeted, "The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws. Such remarks normalize violence against women and must be condemned."

The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws.Such remarks normalize… — NCW (@NCWIndia) November 20, 2023

Trisha Krishnan also reacted to the same, sharing NCW's tweet on her Instagram story. She added a folded hands emoji.

On Sunday, Trisha slammed Mansoor Ali Khan and took to X and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste."

"He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind," she concluded.

During a recent media interaction, Mansoor said, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

