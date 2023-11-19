Trisha Krishnan SLAMS Leo Co-Star Mansoor Ali Khan For His 'Rape' Comment, Vows To Never Work With Him: 'People Like Him..' | Photo Via Instagram

Mansoor Ali Khan is hitting the headlines ever he made derogatory comments about his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan. Recently, the actress reacted to Mansoor's comments about missing the opportunity to share a ‘bedroom scene’ with her. However, the duo did not share a screen in Leo.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Trisha wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste."

"He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind," she concluded.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During a recent media interaction, Mansoor said, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of Leo also expressed voiced support for Trisha. He wrote, "Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Leo also starred Vijay in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others.