Thalapathy Vijay's UNSEEN Photos From Leo Success Meet In Chennai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay shared several photos from the success meet of Leo on his official Instagram account recently
Besides the cast and crew of Leo, around 7,000 people reportedly gathered at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai to celebrate the success of the film
For the event, Thalapathy Vijay opted for a brown shirt and blue jeans. His co-star Trisha Krishnan was seen wearing a red saree
The actor flashed the brightest smile as he greeted his fans at the venue
Vijay received a grand welcome on stage and the crowd went berserk on seeing their favourite star
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo hit the big screens on October 19 and garnered positive responses from fans
According to media reports, the total box office collection of Leo is estimated to stand at Rs 323.75 crore
The action entertainer also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Sandy and Gautham Menon in pivotal roles
