Khushi Kapoor Birthday: 7 Times The Archies Star Stunned In Glamorous Looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
The young fashion icon proved her bold and daring style in a black racy co-ord set with enticing cutouts that accentuated her sensuous aura.
Khushi Kapoor made jaws drop in an embezzled black sheer full-length off-shoulder dress with a daring slit.
For a traditional and regal look, Khushi stuns in a purple and gold Banarasi silk saree. This outfit exudes timeless grace and elegance.
Even in her sundresses, Khushi Kapoor knows how to make a statement. Her purple floral sundress with a daring slit and puffed sleeves reflects her super chic and trendy sense of style.
Khushi Kapoor's uber-chic sense of style is shone in an asymmetrical purple satin dress that she carried with effortless grace.
In an iconic fashion moment, Khushi Kapoor donned a sheer black Manish Malhotra ensemble adorned with sequined embellishments.
Khushi rocked an all-Dior look in a coordinated set. Her outfit featured a golden shirt with mirror embellishments all over, paired with a pencil skirt.