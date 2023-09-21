Trisha Krishnan Rubbishes Rumours Of Her Wedding With Malayalam Producer: 'Keep Calm & Stop...'

Actress Trisha Krishnan recently took to her official social media account to quash reports of her wedding with a Malayalam producer. The Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress was earlier engaged to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian. However, they called off their engagement within four months.

Taking to her official X (formerly known as Twitter) account on September 21, Trisha wrote, "DEAR "YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND YOUR TEAM", "KEEP CALM AND STOP RUMOURING" CHEERS! (sic)."

Her post comes after several media reports stated that she is all set to tie the knot with a film producer. It has also been stated that the actress is in a relationship with him and want to gets married soon.

The 40-year-old actress has a huge fan following on social media. She has been a part of the film industry for nearly two decades.

On the work front, she was last seen on the big screens in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. Trisha played the role of princess Kundavai, who is sharp, elegant and righteous. The film released in theatres in April 2023.

She will next be seen with Thalapathy Vijay in Leo. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master and Vikram fame, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

Trisha will also mark her digital foray with Brinda, an investigative thriller in Telugu, which co-stars Indrajith Sukumaran and will stream on Sony LIV.

The actress also has Malayalam films Ram: Part 1 and Identity and Tamil films Vidaa Muyarchi and Sathuranga Vettai 2 in her kitty.

