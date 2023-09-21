Viral Photo Shows Sai Pallavi & Rajkumar Periyasamy's 'Secret Wedding', Here's The Truth

Popular actress Sai Pallavi, who recently joined Naga Chaitanya in his upcoming film NC23, is currently making headlines after her photo with filmmaker Rajkumar Periyasamy went viral. In the said photo, Sai and Rajkumar are seen with red garlands around their neck.

Soon after the picture went viral, netizens on X and Facebook claimed that the actress secretly tied the knot with the director.

However, the reports are not true. The photo was reportedly clicked during the puja of Rajkumar and Sivakarthikeyan's film, which is tentatively titled SK 21.

The photo has been edited and cropped strategically to make fans believe that Sai and Rajkumar tied the knot in a traditional ceremony. The full photo shows Rajkumar holding a clapperboard.

The picture was shared by Rajkumar in May 2023 to wish Sai on her birthday. "Happy birthday dear @Sai_Pallavi92 You are the best and May God bless you with everything that’s best as always! I feel blessed to have you too by my side in this! Thank you for being there," he had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai announced on September 20 that she is all set to reunite with Naga Chaitanya for a film. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie said to be based on real-life incidents.

"So happy to be part of this loving team. Thank you for the warm welcome @GeethaArts #BunnyVas @chandoomondeti. @chay_akkineni Garu, I'm glad that we're doing another special film together (sic)," Sai captioned her social media post.

According to several media reports, Sai will be seen as Sita Maa in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan after replacing Alia Bhatt. While Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, KGF star Yash will be seen in Ravana.

However, neither Tiwari nor Pallavi has commented on the report yet.

