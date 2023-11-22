Chennai Police Registers Case Against Mansoor Ali Khan For ‘Rape’ Comment On Actress Trisha |

Days after actress Trisha Krishnan called out her Leo co-star Mansoor Ali Khan for his derogatory remarks against her, the Chennai Police have finally registered a case. As per ANI, the Nungambakkam Police have booked Khan under sections 354A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). For those unversed, the controversy began after a video went viral showing Khan saying that he hoped to have a ‘rape scene’ with the actress in Leo just like he had in his previous films.

Nungambakkam Police registers a case against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his derogatory comments on actress Trisha Krishnan. Case has been registered under sections 354A and 509 of IPC : Chennai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

Khan said, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

Trisha lashed out at Khan for his distasteful remark and wrote on X, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

However, despite receiving flak, Khan released a statement on social media with the caption, "As a human being I have done so much for the people, and will be continuing to do so. My personality needn’t be questioned. This has been nothing but a defamation against me. My Tamil people know how much I’ve stood for mankind. Everybody knows me who I am, what I am!"

Trisha, who worked in films like Varsham, Kodi, and Ponniyin Selvan, found support in Leo film director Lokesh Kanagaraj, singer Chinmayi Sripada, and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi among others.