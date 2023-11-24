'Please Forgive Me': Mansoor Ali Khan Finally Apologises To Trisha For 'Rape' Comment

Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan has reportedly apologised to co-actress Trisha Krishnan for his rape comment. The actor has been in news since the last few days for his disgusting and vile comments over Trisha Krishnan.

According to trade analyst and film critic Ramesh Bala, Mansoor issued a statement and asked for forgiveness.

"My co-actress Trisha, Please forgive me," a part of Mansoor's statement read. The actor, known for playing negative roles in Tamil films, reportedly added, "May God give me the blessing of blessing when your blessings crawl on the coconut plate in the house!! Amen."

According to media reports, the actor was questioned on Thursday with regard to the comments he made against Trisha. He was also booked under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) and Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to outrage modesty of woman).

A few days back, a video went viral in which Mansoor was seen addressing a press conference and expressed disappointment over not getting a chance to share screen space with Trisha in Leo.

While sharing his views, the actor said, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir."

Read Also Mansoor Ali Khan Goes Unreachable After Chennai Police Book Him For Trisha 'Rape' Comment Case

Soon after the video surfaced, Trisha slammed the actor and condemned his statement. She took to her official X account and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

Several other celebrities like Khushbu Sundar, Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Chinmayi Sripada and Radikaa Sarathkumar also came out in support of Trisha.

The National Commission of Women in Delhi also took Suo moto cognisance of the matter and instructed the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against Mansoor. Following this, the All Women Police Station of Thousand Lights, Chennai, slapped concerned charges on Mansoor.