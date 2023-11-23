Mansoor Ali Khan Goes Unreachable After Chennai Police Book Him For Trisha 'Rape' Comment Case

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who has been facing the ire of the public after his controversial 'rape' comment about actress Trisha, has now gone incommunicado after the Chennai Police booked him for his statement. The actor is reportedly MIA and no one knows of his whereabouts.

It all began after a video of Mansoor went viral on the internet in which he could be seen saying that he hoped he had a "rape scene" with Trisha in Leo just like he has had with other actresses in the past.

Later, the National Commission for Women asked the Thousand Lights All-Women Police to book Mansoor under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code for his comment, and since then, the actor has been missing.

As per reports, his house in Chennai is vacant and locked and his phone is also switched off. The cops have now launched a hunt for Mansoor.

In the meantime, his lawyer has filed for an anticipatory bail in court.

Mansoor Ali Khan's derogatory comment

In the viral video, Mansoor was heard saying, "I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir."

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

As it was brought to Trisha's notice, the Ponniyin Selvan actress lashed out at Mansoor, calling his comment "sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste".

Not just her, but Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, singer Chinmayi Sripada, and others too came out in Trisha's support.