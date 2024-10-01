 Triptii Dimri Skips Jaipur Event, Angry Women Blacken Her Poster & Threaten Legal Action: 'Konsi Badi Celebrity Bani Hai?' (VIDEO)
Triptii Dimri is currently promoting her upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also features Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Updated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:13 PM IST


Triptii Dimri, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, recently skipped an event in Jaipur, leading to angry women threatening to take legal action against herThey declared their intention to boycott her movies, claiming she disrespected them despite having received half of the payment.

In one video a woman is heard saying, "Koi iske movies nahi dekhenge. Commitment karke yeh log aate nahi hai, time management karna aana chaiye. Konsi badi celebrity bani hai? Koi janta bhi nahi hai iska naam. Hum toh aaye the dekhne ki kon hai yeh. Abhi tak koi janta nahi hai and this is her life. She is not at all worth calling a celebrity."

Check out the viral video:

Apparently Tripti was supposed to attend an event in Jaipur which she skipped.
byu/chintukimummyok inBollyBlindsNGossip

Another video also shows the organiser of the event blackening Triptii's poster on stage in protest of her absence. Several women were also heard screaming, "Mooh kaala karo iska."

While another woman stated, "Jaipur should boycott Triptii Dimri. Hum usspe case karenge. I had transfer half the money and was about to transfer the other half, but I stopped because they were telling me to wait for 5 minutes. I don't know why, but I gave them half and they still have the other half. The total deal was Rs 5.5 lakh rupees. Jaipur should boycott her movies because they have insulted us today. After taking money, changing times. She is running away and she disrespected us, so lets run away from her movies."

On the work front, Triptii's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is slated to release on October 11, 2024.

She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead.

Next, Dimri has Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

