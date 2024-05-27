 Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan REACTS To Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Sequel Announcement: 'It Was Very Bold'
Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan REACTS To Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Sequel Announcement: 'It Was Very Bold'

Dhadak 2 will release in theatres on November 22, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
article-image

On Monday, May 27, Karan Johar took fans by surprise after he announced Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. It is a sequel to the 2018 film with the same name, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead.

Shashank Khaitan, who directed Dhadak reacted to the sequel announcement and told News 18 that he is extremely happy about it. "I’m sure that it’s going to be a very, very powerful story. I’m also excited about young actors coming up and telling social stories. I’m really looking forward to Dhadak 2. I think it was a very bold reveal in terms of how they announced the title and unveiled the actors,” he added.

Further, he said that Karan (Johar) and him had a conversation about Dhadak 2 as they operate from the same office and see each other almost every day.

However, he added that he has not had the chance to speak to the director (Shazia Iqbal) yet. "I’m keeping busy with my projects,” Shashank concluded.

Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures. 

It will release in theatres on November 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, Dhadak was a remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat by Nagraj Manjule, starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

