 'This Is Filthy': Triptii Dimri SLAMMED For 'Cringe' Dance Steps In Mere Mehboob, Netizens Call It Her 'Downfall'
'This Is Filthy': Triptii Dimri SLAMMED For 'Cringe' Dance Steps In Mere Mehboob, Netizens Call It Her 'Downfall'

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the 90s, and it tells the story of a newly married couple, whose life goes for a toss after their sex tape gets stolen

Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image

The makers of Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video dropped the latest song from the film, titled Mere Mehboob, on Monday evening, and while they must have thought that it will be the next trending song on social media, it did generate buzz but for all the wrong reasons. The song featuring Triptii Dimri is being slammed for its "cringeworthy" and "embarrassing" dance steps.

Several clips from the song, which also features Rajkummar Rao, have now gone viral on the internet, and it is this one particular step in which Triptii can be seen lying down and showing off her moves, that has grabbed eyeballs.

Netizens slammed choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the cringeworthy dance step and also mentioned how Triptii has reduced her acting chops that were lauded in films like Qala and Bulbull to doing dance numbers in commercial movies.

article-image

"From laila majnu, qala, bulbul to THIS???? Her downfall is kinda crazy man," an X user remarked, while another stated, "The choreographer needs to be put in jail, what are they making her do?"

A netizen commented, "It's so uncomfortable to watch, she's not made for roles like these," whike another said, "This is filthy..What nonsense..kya misogynst soch hogi jo aisa step socha and apply kiya..."

Earlier, Triptii had shared her stills from the song, along with the caption, "Something banger is coming soon! Thoda tadapna toh banta haina..."

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the 90s, and it tells the story of a newly married couple, whose life goes for a toss after their sex tape gets stolen. The film also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and others in key roles.

article-image

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 11, and it will be clashing with Alia Bhatt's Jigra.

