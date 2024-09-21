Rahul Bose On His Rape Scene With Triptii Dimri In Bulbbul: 'I Told Her If You Ever Feel Unsafe On Bed...'

Actor Rahul Bose delivered a haunting performance as twin brothers Thakur Indranil Chaudhary and Mahendra Chaudhary in the film Bulbbul. He recently talked about the rape scene and shared his thoughts on filming the sensitive sequence.

He also opened up about the importance of handling it with care and responsibility. He worked closely with co-star Triptii Dimri to ensure everyone was comfortable and were on the same page. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he said, "Triptii Dimri was wonderful. There was a scene of a twin brother who rapes and kills her and then she dies on the bed. It's horrible."

He further added, "We were doing rehearsals, and then we sat and had a chat. I told her, your safe word is Rahul, chahe aapke sath assault hua hai ya nahi, it's triggering. Everyone has that fear; one day this might happen to me. If you ever feel unsafe on this bed because once the camera says action, I will become this beast, if it triggers you, I will say, 'Rahul in one second'."

Bose also called Triptii 'strong, centred' and a 'remarkable' actor added that he loved working with her in Bulbbul.

Bulbbul's story revolves around a young bride who matures into an enigmatic woman, ruling over her household while concealing her traumatic background as there are ghostly killings of men haunting her community.

The film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles. Bulbbul was written and directed by Anvita Dutt. It was produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under Clean Slate Films. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1880s Bengal presidency.