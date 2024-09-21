 Rahul Bose On His Rape Scene With Triptii Dimri In Bulbbul: 'I Told Her If You Ever Feel Unsafe On Bed...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRahul Bose On His Rape Scene With Triptii Dimri In Bulbbul: 'I Told Her If You Ever Feel Unsafe On Bed...'

Rahul Bose On His Rape Scene With Triptii Dimri In Bulbbul: 'I Told Her If You Ever Feel Unsafe On Bed...'

Rahul Bose worked closely with co-star Triptii Dimri to ensure everyone was comfortable and were on the same page

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
article-image

Actor Rahul Bose delivered a haunting performance as twin brothers Thakur Indranil Chaudhary and Mahendra Chaudhary in the film Bulbbul. He recently talked about the rape scene and shared his thoughts on filming the sensitive sequence.

He also opened up about the importance of handling it with care and responsibility. He worked closely with co-star Triptii Dimri to ensure everyone was comfortable and were on the same page. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he said, "Triptii Dimri was wonderful. There was a scene of a twin brother who rapes and kills her and then she dies on the bed. It's horrible."

Read Also
Rahul Bose Reveals He Would Never Get Lead Role In Big-Budget Films: 'They Would Cast The Stars, Why...
article-image

He further added, "We were doing rehearsals, and then we sat and had a chat. I told her, your safe word is Rahul, chahe aapke sath assault hua hai ya nahi, it's triggering. Everyone has that fear; one day this might happen to me. If you ever feel unsafe on this bed because once the camera says action, I will become this beast, if it triggers you, I will say, 'Rahul in one second'."

Bose also called Triptii 'strong, centred' and a 'remarkable' actor added that he loved working with her in Bulbbul.

FPJ Shorts
Comedian Sudesh Lehri Gets Injured On Laughter Chefs Set, Shoot Halted
Comedian Sudesh Lehri Gets Injured On Laughter Chefs Set, Shoot Halted
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Resume Emergency Services Amid Ongoing Protests; VIDEO
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Resume Emergency Services Amid Ongoing Protests; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Manohar Lal Khattar Invites Kumari Selja To Join BJP, Says Congress Insulting Dalit Leaders; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Manohar Lal Khattar Invites Kumari Selja To Join BJP, Says Congress Insulting Dalit Leaders; VIDEO
Mumbai Real Estate: Rare Enterprises CEO Utpal Sheth Purchases ₹123 Crore Sea-View Apartment In Worli
Mumbai Real Estate: Rare Enterprises CEO Utpal Sheth Purchases ₹123 Crore Sea-View Apartment In Worli
Read Also
Rahul Bose Opens Up About Hema Committee Report: 'This Is Not Just About One Industry'
article-image

Bulbbul's story revolves around a young bride who matures into an enigmatic woman, ruling over her household while concealing her traumatic background as there are ghostly killings of men haunting her community.

The film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles. Bulbbul was written and directed by Anvita Dutt. It was produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under Clean Slate Films. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1880s Bengal presidency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Comedian Sudesh Lehri Gets Injured On Laughter Chefs Set, Shoot Halted

Comedian Sudesh Lehri Gets Injured On Laughter Chefs Set, Shoot Halted

Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Confesses To Sexually Assaulting Minor Ex- Employee: Police

Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Confesses To Sexually Assaulting Minor Ex- Employee: Police

Samantha Stuns In Sleeveless Gown With Thigh-High Slit At Brother's Wedding; See Photos

Samantha Stuns In Sleeveless Gown With Thigh-High Slit At Brother's Wedding; See Photos

Rahul Bose On His Rape Scene With Triptii Dimri In Bulbbul: 'I Told Her If You Ever Feel Unsafe On...

Rahul Bose On His Rape Scene With Triptii Dimri In Bulbbul: 'I Told Her If You Ever Feel Unsafe On...

'Untrue, Baseless Rumours': Salman Khan To Not Make A Cameo As Chulbul Pandey In Singham Again

'Untrue, Baseless Rumours': Salman Khan To Not Make A Cameo As Chulbul Pandey In Singham Again