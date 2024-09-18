 Rahul Bose Reveals He Would Never Get Lead Role In Big-Budget Films: 'They Would Cast The Stars, Why Me?'
Rahul Bose Reveals He Would Never Get Lead Role In Big-Budget Films: 'They Would Cast The Stars, Why Me?'

Rahul Bose, who was last seen in the spy thriller film Berlin, recently shared the reason why he will never get a 'lead role' in big-budget films.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

Actor Rahul Bose, who has been a part of several movies including, Chameli, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, and Dil Dhadakne Do, among others, recently shared the reason why he will never get a 'lead role' in big-budget films.

Explaining the reason, Rahul told Indian Express that he does not justify the expense to be a part of big-budget films. "I realised that I wanted to only play leads, so I would have to go for small-budget films," he said.

Further, Bose added, "Those making big-budget films, they would cast the stars, why would they cast me?"

"That’s been a big deciding factor; from 1993 till 2012-13, I only played lead roles. Of course, I did Vishwaroopam with Kamal Haasan, where he was the hero and I was the villain," added Bose.

When asked if he feels bad about not being considered the first choice for films, he denied and said, "The fact that I have had 30 years with this kind of face I should be full of thankfulness and gratitude. I am not some wonderful physical specimen of humanity."

On the work front, Rahul was last seen in the spy thriller film Berlin, alongside Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi.

Next, Bose has a Kannada film, Bhairathi Ranagal. The film will also feature Shiva Rajkumar and Rahul Bose in the lead roles, while Rukmini Vasanth, Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Madhu Guruswamy, Vasishta N. Simha, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Babu Hirannaiah.

