'Bad Actors Who Have Lots Of Charisma Get Very Far': Rahul Bose On Star Culture In Bollywood

Actor Rahul Bose opened up about stardom culture in Bollywood and said that bad actors, who have a lot of charisma, 'get very far'. He stated that the audience wants to see them on the big screens just because they are 'stars'.

Without taking any names, the actor said in an interview with Zoom, "You don't care whether they act badly or well. You just want to see them. You don't care whether they're playing a villager or whether they're playing an industrialist. You just want to see them. You don't care whether they're playing a cricketer or whether they're playing aeronautical scientist. They just want to see them. You don't care how they act. You just want to see them. Outside of that, everybody else is an actor with degrees of charisma. You know you can't be non charismatic."

Rahul said that some good actors, who don't have any charisma, don't get 'very far'.

"There are some very bad actors who have lots of charisma. They'll get very far because cinema is a visual media. So, as far as this whole idea is concerned, there will always be stars because there will always be hyper charismatic people. Whether it was Madhubala, whether it is the superstars of today. There will always be hyper charismatic human beings in the cinema industry and you cannot prevent them from being massive stars. There will be bigger stars and there will be smaller stars, but there will be stars. They'll also be actors," he added.

Rahul, who made his acting debut in 1988 with the film 'The Perfect Murder', has been a part of Hindi, English, Bengali and Tamil films. Some of his best works in Bollywood include, 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Chameli', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and 'Bulbbul' among many others.

He was last seen in Vidya Balan-starrer Neeyat and in the Tamil film Iraivan.