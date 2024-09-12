'It Was An Uncomfortable Situation': Anupriya Goenka, 37, Recalls Shooting Intimate Scene With 57-Year-Old Rahul Bose

Actress Anupriya Goenka, who will be seen sharing screen space with actor Rahul Bose in the upcoming film, Berlin, recently recalled her experience of shooting a steamy intimate scene with the 57-year-old actor and stated how uncomfortable it was.

She told News18 that Bose, who is otherwise quite chatty on sets, was very quiet and subdued on the day the scene was to be shot. She revealed that the actor was shy and while he did put up a calm front, he was definitely flustered. "Vo paani paani ho gaye the," she said.

"We weren’t technically filming, just posing for some photos. I can’t tell you how shy he was, and I loved watching him like that! The fan girl in me quickly turned into someone who was teasing him," Anupriya quipped.

The 37-year-old went on to say, "The pictures turned out beautifully, even though it was an uncomfortable situation." She added that she was nervous too but she had to appear confident for the shoot.

Anupriya admitted that even before shooting with Bose, she had a huge crush on him. "Growing up, we all have our fantasies about our favourite stars, and for me, it was Rahul Bose," she shared, adding that she might have manifested working with the actor.

Meanwhile, Berlin also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Kabir Bedi, and others in key roles. The film revolves around a deaf and mute man who is accused of being a spy, and a sign language expert is brought in to work as an interpreter on the case.

It is set to stream online on Zee5, staring September 13, 2024.