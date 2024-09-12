 Rahul Bose Opens Up About Hema Committee Report: 'This Is Not Just About One Industry'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRahul Bose Opens Up About Hema Committee Report: 'This Is Not Just About One Industry'

Rahul Bose Opens Up About Hema Committee Report: 'This Is Not Just About One Industry'

After the Hema Committee report, many such cases were reported, which created awareness about sexual harassment faced by women in industry

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Bose | Instagram

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose is all set for the release of his upcoming film Berlin. He recently opened up about the Hema Committee report and was questioned about how no other industry apart from Malayalam cinema has come up with such bodies.

The Hema Committee Report shed light on the sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. During this time, many such cases were reported, which created awareness about the sexual harassment faced by women. Speaking about the findings of the committee, Rahul stated to India Today, "People are only talking about it because it's in the news. But this is not just about one industry."

He further added, "Why has no other industry come out and said we should also do something like this? It's a great opportunity for other industries, be it banks, law, or even accounts, to do the same thing, and look within. Everyone can form a committee to do an audit and create awareness."

After the report was out, many people from the industry came out and extended support to fight against the abuse. Reportedly, Kerala Police registered FIRs against eleven individuals, including nine from the film industry, based on complaints lodged by actresses from the industry.

FPJ Shorts
Disturbing Video: Employee Caught Spitting On Rotis Before Baking Them In Tandoor Outside Hotel In Saharanpur; Confesses Crime To Police
Disturbing Video: Employee Caught Spitting On Rotis Before Baking Them In Tandoor Outside Hotel In Saharanpur; Confesses Crime To Police
9 Captive & Commercial Mines To Commence Coal Production In FY25: Centre
9 Captive & Commercial Mines To Commence Coal Production In FY25: Centre
Uttar Pradesh: DGP Denies Fake Encounter Allegations In Sultanpur Robbery Case
Uttar Pradesh: DGP Denies Fake Encounter Allegations In Sultanpur Robbery Case
Maharashtra: UK Angle Emerges In Probe Into Murder In Nagpur Of Woman By Hotel Owner
Maharashtra: UK Angle Emerges In Probe Into Murder In Nagpur Of Woman By Hotel Owner

South superstar Mohanlal resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists in August following the sexual abuse allegations levelled against some members of the governing body of the association. He also stated that the cases will be investigated and resolved.

Read Also
'It Was An Uncomfortable Situation': Anupriya Goenka, 37, Recalls Shooting Intimate Scene With...
article-image

On the work front, Rahul Bose next Berlin also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh in lead roles. Set in the backdrop of 1993 New Delhi, the story of Rahul's Berlin revolves around a deaf-mute young man, who unfortunately gets arrested by the Bureau for being a spy. The film will be released on ZEE5 on September 13.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch

Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch

Patralekhaa Reveals People Asked Rajkummar Rao To Break Up With Her After His Success: 'They Told...

Patralekhaa Reveals People Asked Rajkummar Rao To Break Up With Her After His Success: 'They Told...

Rahul Bose Opens Up About Hema Committee Report: 'This Is Not Just About One Industry'

Rahul Bose Opens Up About Hema Committee Report: 'This Is Not Just About One Industry'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Meeting With Michael Jackson, Says, 'Almost...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Meeting With Michael Jackson, Says, 'Almost...

Bleeding Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bleeding Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform