Rahul Bose Opens Up About Hema Committee Report: 'This Is Not Just About One Industry'

Rahul Bose | Instagram

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose is all set for the release of his upcoming film Berlin. He recently opened up about the Hema Committee report and was questioned about how no other industry apart from Malayalam cinema has come up with such bodies.

The Hema Committee Report shed light on the sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. During this time, many such cases were reported, which created awareness about the sexual harassment faced by women. Speaking about the findings of the committee, Rahul stated to India Today, "People are only talking about it because it's in the news. But this is not just about one industry."

He further added, "Why has no other industry come out and said we should also do something like this? It's a great opportunity for other industries, be it banks, law, or even accounts, to do the same thing, and look within. Everyone can form a committee to do an audit and create awareness."

After the report was out, many people from the industry came out and extended support to fight against the abuse. Reportedly, Kerala Police registered FIRs against eleven individuals, including nine from the film industry, based on complaints lodged by actresses from the industry.

South superstar Mohanlal resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists in August following the sexual abuse allegations levelled against some members of the governing body of the association. He also stated that the cases will be investigated and resolved.

On the work front, Rahul Bose next Berlin also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh in lead roles. Set in the backdrop of 1993 New Delhi, the story of Rahul's Berlin revolves around a deaf-mute young man, who unfortunately gets arrested by the Bureau for being a spy. The film will be released on ZEE5 on September 13.