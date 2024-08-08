 Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'

Laila Majnu is directed by Sajid Ali, and produced by Balaji Motion Picturesm and PI Pictures

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Triptii Dimri | Instagram

Triptii Dimri's debut film Laila Majnu is all set to re-release in theaters after six years on Friday (August 9). However, with its release, the film did not work well at the Box Office. As a debutant, Triptii had many dreams which got shattered with time after her film release as she thought of becoming famous overnight.

During the press conference before its re-release, Triptii opened up about her thoughts on why the film did not work well and the people are now giving a rethought about it. Speaking about it, she said, "At that time, I felt very bad, I thought that I would never go to the marker after the release because my film was coming and I would be so famous that I wouldn't be able to step down and buy vegetables. But none of that happened. It didn't work out as people didn't go to watch the film. Today, they feel it was a mistake and they would have watched the film in theatres. Toh lagta hai der hai ander nahi hai. Humari film ka diagloue mai use karungi, 'humari kahani likhi hui hai'.

Laila Majnu story revolves around two lovers, Qais and Laila, from Kashmir. They face opposition from the family are unable to unite. However, when fate intervenes, Laila commits suicide while holding the note he gave her. On the other hand, Qais goes to zone in which he feel that Laila is everywhere with him in the mountains.

Laila Majnu starred starring Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri. The romantic film is directed by Sajid Ali, and produced by Balaji Motion Picturesm and PI Pictures. It was released theatrically on 7 September 2018.

Bad Newz: Did You Spot Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol In Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Film?
On the work front, Triptii has many film in her kitty. She will be next in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

