 'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle today to give a health update to all her fans. The actress, who has been battling with third stage of breast cancer reveals being through with five sessions of chemotherapy in a video shared by her on her Instagram handle.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Hina Khan shook the internet after she announced being diagnosed with third stage of breast cancer. The actress, known for her stint in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 11 and more has been giving updates on her treatment time and again on her social media handles.

Hina took to her Instagram handle today again and shared a quick health update with her fans. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, sharing a video, reveals the reason behind going missing time and again. She also reveals that she has been through with 5 of her chemo sessions and that only three sessions are left now. Hina further talks about how some days have been extremely painful for her and somedays have been good.

The Bigg Boss 11 runner up says, ''I thought let me give you a quick life update ke meri zindagi mein kya chal raha hai. I know sometimes I just completely vanish from everywhere and aap sab log bahut pareshan ho jate hai ke kahan gayi, kaisi hai, theek hai ke nahi. But, I am okay, I am doing okay. I am through with my fifth chemo infusion, three more to go.''

Taking a pause, the actress then continues, ''Some days are hard, very very very very very hard. (sighs) Some days are good. Like today is a good day, I feel nice, I feel better and its okay, sometimes I vanish, I am sorry, but I need that time to heal and to feel better. Baaki sab theek hai, aap sab log dua karte rahein. Its a phase, it will pass, it has to pass. And I am going to be absolutely okay. I have full faith in almighty and I am fighting, let me tell you this, so yeah, keep me in your prayers, lots of love.''

For the uninformed, Hina announced her cancer diagnosis a few months ago on her Instagram handle and also went ahead to request for privacy.

