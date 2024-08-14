 Shaheer Sheikh Pens Note For BFF Hina Khan Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'You Are Fiery & Fearless'
Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan have worked together for a couple of music videos together and have been good friends too. The actor took to his Instagram handle recently to share pictures of him with Hina which were clicked when he visited the actress in the hospital. Sharing these pictures, Shaheer penned a heartfelt note for the actress.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan have worked together in a couple of music videos. It was when the actress was shooting with Shaheer in Kashmir for her music video that she recived the tragic news of her father's passing too. Well, Shaheer recently visited Hina, who has been battling stage three of Breast cancer and is undergoing treatment for the same.

article-image

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shaheer shared two pictures of him with the actress from the hospital and penned a heartfelt note for her. Shaheer went ahead to call Hina fiery and fearless and heaped praises on her for always inspiring people around the world by doing the right thing. Shaheer also states that he proud of Hina for showcasing immense grit and resilence in the past few months.

The Mahabharrata actors writes, ''You are my cherished friend and I have always seen u inspire people around the world by doing the right thing but watching your grit and resilience in the last few months has made me feel so proud of you. You are fiery and fearless. Here’s to always finding sunshine and rainbows in the grey skies and always being in pursuit of that silver lining. #BFF #fearless''

Hina took to her Instagram stories to repost the same and wrote, ''Shaheer my buddy.''

Well, for the uninformed, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle some time back to announce being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer after speculations of the same were rife on the internet. The actress has been sharing glimpses from her journey of battling the disease and is seen motivating any one who has been going through the disease.

