Shaheer Sheikh Shares The Cutest Compilation Of Videos With Daughter Anaya, Credits His 'Ikigai'; Wife Ruchika Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh, renowned for his roles in shows like "Woh Toh Hai Albela," "Mahabharat," "Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke," and more, proudly embraces fatherhood with his two baby girls. The television star has kept the faces of his daughters private until now. However, Shaheer recently took to his Instagram handle to share a heartwarming compilation video featuring precious moments with his elder daughter, Anaya. In the video, Shaheer, like the doting father that he is, is seen enjoying tender moments with Anaya, from styling her hair into ponytails to dancing and doing chores together. Shaheer attributes this cherished compilation to his wife, Ruchika Kapoor, whom he lovingly refers to as his 'Ikigai.'

Shaheer has been married to Ruchika Kapoor since October 2020, and they welcomed their first daughter in September 2021 followed by their second daughter in December 2023. On the professional front, Shaheer, last seen in Rajan Shahi's show 'Woh Toh Hai Albela,' is gearing up for his role in the Netflix film 'Do Patti,' starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon.

