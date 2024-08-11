 Hina Khan Takes Stand For Hindus In Bangladesh Amid Ongoing Attacks: ‘What Is Wrong Is Wrong’
Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories to criticise the ongoing attacks on the minorities in Bangladesh.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Hina Khan, currently battling third stage of breast cancer took to her Instagram stories today to take a stand for the Hindus who have been falling prey to the ongoing gruesome violence and attacks in Bangladesh.

The actress, taking to her Instagram stories first shared a template of ‘All eyes on Hindus in Bangaladesh’ and later went ahead to pen a note on how, whichever community is in the minority, violence is never acceptable. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress further writes that whatever is wrong is wrong and that no community should go through such violence acts.

Hina writes, “Every innocent death is the death of Humanity no matter what country caste or religion.

No community should go through such Horrific acts, what's wrong is wrong.

Preservation of Minorities of any country is the symbol of there collective communities nature.

My heart goes out for every individual who's suffering all around the world. Because for me HUMANITY comes first. 1 pray that the Hindus and other minorities of Bangladesh remain safe in there own country. stay human.”

For the uninformed, ever since Shaikh Haseena, the former prime minister of Bangaladesh has resigned and has fled the country, the country has been going through a chaotic time, amid which, there have also been ongoing attacks on the minorities; aka, the Hindus there.

As for Hina, the actress has been battling third stage of breast cancer and is also often seen sharing glimpses of her journey, motivating anyone who has been battling the disease. The actress was last seen revealing how despite her feet going numb quite often, she never misses her workouts.

