Parth Samthaan Reveals Sending THIS Message To Hina Khan Upon Latter Being Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: 'The Woman That I Know..'

Hina Khan and Parth Samthaan have shared screen during their stint together in the sequel of Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The actor, who will be seen making his Bollywood debut with Gudchadi, opened up on sending a long message to Hina Khan upon learning of the actress being diagnosed with breast cancer.

In an interaction with Siddharth Kanan, the Gudchadi fame revealed of calling up Hina Khan upon learning of her being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. The actor revealed that Hina however did not recieve his call. Parth said, ''I called her. She didn't pick up. I am sure what she is going through is not easy. Of course what more you can say as a friend, co-actor, a person you have worked with? Obviously, she is in that stage where she doesn't want to talk to the world and I truly understand this. I messaged her. I sent her a long message."

Further revealing what exactly did he message the Kasuati Zindagi Kay 2 fame, Parth said, ''The woman that I know, that Hina Khan is very very strong and one of the most strongest women that I have come across.''

For the uninformed, Hina Khan took her fans and followers by storm after announcing of her diagnosis on her social media handle in the month of June. Hina, who has been battling stage three of the disease is often seen sharing glimpses from her journey to recovery and is often seen putting on a brave face and courageously battling her disease.