Parth Samthaan Reveals Getting Replaced For Negative Role In Film: ‘You Would Take Away Sympathy From Hero’

Parth Samthaan | Instagram

Actor Parth Samthaan is known for his charismatic screen presence and versatile acting skills. He has gained immense popularity on television for shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and in the classic reboot series of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth has captivated audiences with his performances in television and is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Gundchadi.

Recently, the actor spoke about losing a negative role in the film because of his looks and getting replaced by another actor. Speaking about it to Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, “My face itself a lot of people have told me that I have an innocent face. I would not like to name the film but during that phase. There was a film, and they were looking for a negative character and I got finalised and then I got replaced and the reason that was given to me by them was your face is too innocent. So when you die you would take away the sympathy from the hero.”

He further added, “If you are asking me about the serial face, I don’t have to do anything. I just have to stand, and my face is so innocent that it will capture all the emotions.”

Talking about Ghudchadi, the romantic film will be directed by Binoy Gandhi. It stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon with Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles.

The film story revolves around characters who are on a mission to reunite their grandparents, who were once lovers. It is produced by Nidhi Dutta, Binoy Gandhi, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Keep Dreaming Pictures and T-Series. It will be premiering on JioCinema on August 9, 2024.

Parth started his acting career with Gumrah: End of Innocence and Best Friends Forever?. The actor was last seen in Indian reality television series Social Currency that premiered on Netflix.