Ghudchadi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt-Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan-Khushalii Kumar's Double Romance Adds Twist Of Confusion (WATCH)

The trailer of Ghudchadi, starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar, was unveiled today, July 24, 2024. The movie will be skipping a theatrical release and will be premiering on JioCinema on August 9, 2024.

In the story, Parth and Khushali fall in love and decide to tie the knot. The plot takes an unexpected turn when long-lost lovers Sanjay and Raveena cross paths again and rekindle their romance. The twist: Dutt plays Parth's father, while Tandon is Khushalii's mother. The two love stories are marked by unexpected twists and turns.

Check out the trailer:

However, to find out which couple's love story prevails, audiences will have to watch the movie when it premieres in August.

The story of Ghudchadi appears dull and repetitive. The trailer gives off vibes similar to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where Singh and Bhatt's characters are on a mission to reunite their grandparents, who were once lovers.

Not just that, the recently premiered film, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, starring Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh, also had the same storyline as Ghudchadi. In it, Luv and Ishika plan to marry each other. However, his widowed father falls in love with Ishika's mother.

This marks Parth Samthaan's debut in Bollywood.

Talking about the film, Binnoy said in an official statement, “Bringing 'Ghudchadi' to life with an exceptional star cast like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth and Aruna ji has been a truly rewarding experience."

"This trailer captures the essence of the film, projecting it as an ultimate family entertainer with laughter, love, and delightful chaos and a very strong message too, that will change the thought-process of children around the country about their parents and second chances in love and life! We can't wait for audiences to join us on this emotional rollercoaster," he added.