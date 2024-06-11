Luv Ki Arrange Marriage OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sunny Singh, Avneet Kaur's Film | A stills from the trailer

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage stars Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The movie will release in June 2024.

The streaming platform shared the film's poster on X and wrote, "Dulha-Dulhan ki haan par kyun hai gharwale hairaan? Mystery aur mazedar twists se bhari iss shaadi mein shaamil hona toh banta hai!"

Dulha-Dulhan ki haan par kyun hai gharwale hairaan? Mystery aur mazedar twists se bhari iss shaadi mein shaamil hona toh banta hai! 👀❤️‍🔥🥳 #LuvKiArrangeMarriage premieres 14th June, only on #ZEE5. #LuvKiArrangeMarriageOnZEE5 #LuvKiArrangeMarriage #FamCom pic.twitter.com/zGjeX1G1Hy — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) June 10, 2024

When and where to watch Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

The family drama film will premiere on June 14, 2024. Audiences can enjoy watching the film on ZEE5.

Plot

The plot of Luv Ki Arrange Marriage revolves around a young man named Luv, who is forced by his parents into an arranged marriage. However, when he meets Ishika, he falls in love with her. The story takes a dramatic turn when Luv's father also falls for Ishika's mother, leading to a complex situation. The young couple, in a selfless act, decide to sacrifice their own feelings and arrange a marriage for their parents. The film beautifully unfolds the consequences of their decision.

Cast and production of Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

The film features Sunny Singh as Luv and Avneet Kaur plays the role of Ishika, alongside Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak, Annu Kapoor, Paritosh Tripathi and Mushtaq Khan. It is written by Raaj Shanndilyaa and directed by Ishrat R Khan. The film is produced by Vimal K Lahoti, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vinod Bhanushali under ThinkInk PictureZ and Bhanushali Studios. ZEE5 distributed the film and Arun Prasad did the cinematography.