Miss Night & Day OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Premiere Time, Cast & More | A still from the trailer

Miss Night & Day is a South Korean drama starring Lee Jung-min, Choi Jin-hyuk, and Jung Eun-ji in the lead roles. The upcoming drama is going to premiere in June 2024.

Release date, time and platform of Miss Night & Day

Miss Night & Day is set to make its digital debut on June 15, 2024. JTBC will air new episodes every Saturday and Sunday in South Korea, whereas international audiences can watch the drama on Netflix. New episodes of the series will premiere at 10:30 KST, which is 7:00 pm IST.

Plot

The series revolves around a young woman named Lee Mi-jin who struggles to find a job. One night, she makes a peculiar wish, saying, "If it really is a miracle, time would usually stop, go back, or jump forward." The next morning, she wakes up in the body of a 50-year-old woman named Lim Soon, but at night, she reverts to her original form. To secure a job, Lee Mi-jin uses her newfound ability to her advantage and lands a day job with Kye Ji-wrong. However, tension arises when Kye Ji-wrong wants to meet her one night.

Cast and production of Miss Night & Day

The K-dram features Lee Jung-eun as Lim-soon, Choi Jin-hyuk as Gye Ji-Woong, Yoon Byung-hee as Joo Byeong-duk, and Baek Seo-ho as Go-won, among others. It is written by Park Jiha and Lee Hyeong-min directed the series with Choi Sung-min. Miss Night and Day is produced by SLL and Samhwa Networks and Jeong Yae-kyung composed the music.