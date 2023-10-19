 Khushalii Kumar REACTS To 'False' Reports Of Wedding With Parth Samthaan: 'I Love Rumours...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKhushalii Kumar REACTS To 'False' Reports Of Wedding With Parth Samthaan: 'I Love Rumours...'

Khushalii Kumar REACTS To 'False' Reports Of Wedding With Parth Samthaan: 'I Love Rumours...'

Parth Samthaan has not reacted to reports of his wedding with Khushalii Kumar yet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
article-image

A day after it was reported that Bhushan Kumar's sister, Khushalii Kumar, is all set to tie the knot with popular television actor Parth Samthaan, the actress clarified that it is not true. On Thursday, Khushalii took to her official Instagram account to dismiss the reports.

The actress shared a screenshot of the news report on her Instagram story and wrote, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself that I never knew. False."

Parth has not reacted to reports of his wedding with Khushalii yet. A report in Zoom claimed that Parth and Khushalii have been dating and they are now planning to take their relationship to the next level.

It added that the actors are planning to tie the knot in December 2023 or January 2024 and their wedding preparations are going on in full swing.

The report further mentioned that Parth and Khushalii fell in love while working together for their music videos. They first appeared together in the song Phele Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham and later in Dhokha.

They will next be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon-starrer Ghudchadi. In fact, Parth is all set to make his Bollywood debut with this film.

Parth became a household name and gained popularity as Manik from the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Post that, the actor went on to host a couple of TV shows and also did several music videos. He made his OTT debut with web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun and for the first time, he essayed the role of a gangster.

On the other hand, Khushalii created quite a buzz for her Bollywood debut with the film Dhokha Round D Corner opposite R Madhavan in 2022. She is film and music producer Bhushan Kumar's sister.

Read Also
Dhokha - Round D Corner actress Khushalii Kumar: 'My mother was always against me becoming an...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Bride For Masaba's New Collection

Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Bride For Masaba's New Collection

Jackie Shroff Reveals He Still Feeds 'Dal Chawal' To Tiger Shroff: 'He Always Eats Food Cooked By...

Jackie Shroff Reveals He Still Feeds 'Dal Chawal' To Tiger Shroff: 'He Always Eats Food Cooked By...

Ashutosh Gowariker Reacts To Swades References In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Brahmastra: 'It Was...

Ashutosh Gowariker Reacts To Swades References In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Brahmastra: 'It Was...

Leo Movie Review: Stellar Thalapathy Vijay Saves Inconsistent Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial

Leo Movie Review: Stellar Thalapathy Vijay Saves Inconsistent Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial

Video: Alia Bhatt Gifts Herself A Swanky Range Rover Worth Over ₹3 Crore After National Film Award...

Video: Alia Bhatt Gifts Herself A Swanky Range Rover Worth Over ₹3 Crore After National Film Award...