Khushalii Kumar REACTS To 'False' Reports Of Wedding With Parth Samthaan: 'I Love Rumours...'

A day after it was reported that Bhushan Kumar's sister, Khushalii Kumar, is all set to tie the knot with popular television actor Parth Samthaan, the actress clarified that it is not true. On Thursday, Khushalii took to her official Instagram account to dismiss the reports.

The actress shared a screenshot of the news report on her Instagram story and wrote, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself that I never knew. False."

Parth has not reacted to reports of his wedding with Khushalii yet. A report in Zoom claimed that Parth and Khushalii have been dating and they are now planning to take their relationship to the next level.

It added that the actors are planning to tie the knot in December 2023 or January 2024 and their wedding preparations are going on in full swing.

The report further mentioned that Parth and Khushalii fell in love while working together for their music videos. They first appeared together in the song Phele Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham and later in Dhokha.

They will next be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon-starrer Ghudchadi. In fact, Parth is all set to make his Bollywood debut with this film.

Parth became a household name and gained popularity as Manik from the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Post that, the actor went on to host a couple of TV shows and also did several music videos. He made his OTT debut with web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun and for the first time, he essayed the role of a gangster.

On the other hand, Khushalii created quite a buzz for her Bollywood debut with the film Dhokha Round D Corner opposite R Madhavan in 2022. She is film and music producer Bhushan Kumar's sister.

