Video Of Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding Ritual Goes Viral - Watch

Singer Stebin Ben and actress Nupur Sanon got married in Udiapur during the weekend. The pictures and videos from their pre-wedding ceremonies have already gone viral on social media, and their fans are loving it. A couple of days ago, the couple got married with the Christian ritual, and now, a video has made it to social media from their Hindu ritual wedding.

In the video, we can see them standing together on stage holding each other's hands. Watch the video below...

After their pictures of the Christian wedding made it to social media, the couple was being trolled, especially Nupur, because they didn't get married according to the Hindu ritual. But this video is surely a slap on the face of trolls.

While Nupur and Stebin shared pictures from their Christian wedding, they are yet to share pictures from their Hindu wedding. The above video has been leaked online on social media and not shared officially by the couple.

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Wedding Guest List

Nupur and Stebin's wedding was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Dinesj Vijan, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and others. Check out their pictures and videos below...

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Relationship

It was in 2023 when rumours of them dating started doing the rounds. The couple was also spotted multiple times together, and Ben was also clicked with Nupur and Kriti's family. However, they never openly spoke about their relationship.

A few days ago, Nupur shared pictures from the wedding proposal, and captioned it as, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say (sic)."

Many celebrities have took to social media to congratulate Nupur and Stebin.

While Nupur is married now, we are sure fans of Kriti are also hoping to see her as a bride soon. The actress is reportedly dating Kabir Bahia, and he was also there at the Nupur's wedding.