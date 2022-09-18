Dhokha - Round D Corner actress Khushalii Kumar: 'My mother was always against me becoming an actress'

Pic: Instagram/Khushalii Kumar

Khushalii Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of her debut film Dhokha - Round D Corner, is excited that it is finally releasing. The movie, a suspense drama, also stars R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, and Darshan Kumaar. It is helmed by Kookie Gulati and sees Khushalii play Madhavan’s wife. Khushalii, in an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, calls the film a learning experience. Excerpts:

How has your journey been since your debut film will be out soon?

I still can’t believe that it had already happened. My debut in a film with actors like R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar, and Aparshakti Khurana looks unreal to me. I have had so many butterflies in my stomach since the teaser and trailer were out and now the film is releasing on September 23, I am excited about it.

Go on…

My mother was always against me becoming an actress. It took a lot of time for me to convince her but destiny always has its own game. I even showed Maddy (R Madhavan) sir’s film, 3 Idiots, to her but the moment she agreed, Covid happened. While I was shooting a promotional song for our film, I was sharing with Maddy that I don’t have regrets at all. The wait and the struggle help you to evolve as a person. The experience shows in my performance. If I were to debut three-four years ago, I might not be able to act.

Were you intimidated by your co-stars since all three are established ones?

While speaking to these people, and even my director Kookie Gulati, who have so much experience, helped me to evolve as a person and as an actor. It was a learning experience. When I used to sit with them and discuss things, it was more helpful than I would have ever learnt in some acting school.

Did you ever imagine the kind of film you wanted to debut with?

I never thought of it, since my whole planning went away in convincing my family. I love and enjoy being in front of the camera. I kept telling a casting director to keep sending me the auditions, I enjoy that process. Later, he pitched the script of Dhokha - Round D Corner. He wanted me to audition for it since the makers were looking for a fresh face. My brother told me that if Kookie sir likes my audition then things might be in my favour.

Were you nervous while preparing for your role?

Sanchi, the character I play, is unlike me and this was the reason I wanted to do the film. I read and saw a lot of videos online. As a part of my preparation, I came across a generic study, which had nothing to do with the film. Gradually, I became an addict to my character for the people around me.

Going forward, what kind of films and directors are you looking to work with?

I am glad that I have arrived at a time when audiences only want good content. I am enjoying my time here. My debut film will be out in a few days. I want to continue doing good work. I am not limited to the big screen, I am open to doing a web show as well. I won’t mind doing a 10-minute role, too, if that means something to the narrative.