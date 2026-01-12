Subhash Ghai Can't Stop Praising Aditya Dhar's Sense Of Details In Storytelling After Watching Dhurandhar: 'Proud Of You'

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai praised Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and expressed how proud he is. Taking to his official social media account on Monday (January 12), Ghai said he can't stop praising Aditya's sense of details in story telling after recently watching the spy-thriller.

Sharing a throwback photo of Aditya, Ghai wrote, "You deserve beyond congratulations for making this artistic craft of cinema at commercial platform in HINDI INDIAN CINEMA. I saw the film yesterday and can’t stop praising your sense of details in story telling in chapters its conflicts, challenges, characters, casting, costumes, cinematography and believable action and sets with brilliant performance of even smallest characters on screen with a world of Pakistani gangs some time ago (sic)."

"It deserves all its commercial success it got and I feel proud of you and your team of DHURANDHAR with all my blessings," he added.

Dhurandhar, released on December 5, has been creating waves at the box office and breaking records with each passing day. Its earnings have kept film critics as well as the audience talking for weeks. Reportedly, after nearly six weeks in cinemas, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 805 crore.

The film is inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area. It is based on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.

Directed by Aditya, the film features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.