 Subhash Ghai Can't Stop Praising Aditya Dhar's Sense Of Details In Storytelling After Watching Dhurandhar: 'Proud Of You'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSubhash Ghai Can't Stop Praising Aditya Dhar's Sense Of Details In Storytelling After Watching Dhurandhar: 'Proud Of You'

Subhash Ghai Can't Stop Praising Aditya Dhar's Sense Of Details In Storytelling After Watching Dhurandhar: 'Proud Of You'

Dhurandhar, released on December 5, has been creating waves at the box office and breaking records with each passing day. Its earnings have kept film critics as well as the audience talking for weeks. Reportedly, after nearly six weeks in cinemas, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 805 crore

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai praised Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and expressed how proud he is. Taking to his official social media account on Monday (January 12), Ghai said he can't stop praising Aditya's sense of details in story telling after recently watching the spy-thriller.

Sharing a throwback photo of Aditya, Ghai wrote, "You deserve beyond congratulations for making this artistic craft of cinema at commercial platform in HINDI INDIAN CINEMA. I saw the film yesterday and can’t stop praising your sense of details in story telling in chapters its conflicts, challenges, characters, casting, costumes, cinematography and believable action and sets with brilliant performance of even smallest characters on screen with a world of Pakistani gangs some time ago (sic)."

Read Also
'Pakistan Se Galey Mil Lo Jaa Kar': After Dhurandhar Anupama Chopra Reviews Ikkis, Praises Sriram...
article-image

"It deserves all its commercial success it got and I feel proud of you and your team of DHURANDHAR with all my blessings," he added.

Dhurandhar, released on December 5, has been creating waves at the box office and breaking records with each passing day. Its earnings have kept film critics as well as the audience talking for weeks. Reportedly, after nearly six weeks in cinemas, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 805 crore.

FPJ Shorts
'What Just Happened?' Varmala Ritual Goes Wrong As Bride & Groom Look At Each Other, Confused; Video Goes Viral
'What Just Happened?' Varmala Ritual Goes Wrong As Bride & Groom Look At Each Other, Confused; Video Goes Viral
Gujarat: PM Modi & German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Observe Charkha Spinning At Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram In Ahmedabad
Gujarat: PM Modi & German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Observe Charkha Spinning At Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram In Ahmedabad
Himachal Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Child Dies, Several Feared Trapped As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Solan Residential Buildings; Videos Surface
Himachal Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Child Dies, Several Feared Trapped As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Solan Residential Buildings; Videos Surface
Golden Globes 2026 Complete Winners' List: 'One Battle After Another’ & 'Adolescence' Sweep Major Awards
Golden Globes 2026 Complete Winners' List: 'One Battle After Another’ & 'Adolescence' Sweep Major Awards

The film is inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area. It is based on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.

Read Also
'My Beloved Alma Mater...' Ranveer Singh BREAKS Silence On Dhurandhar's Historic ₹1247 Crore...
article-image

Directed by Aditya, the film features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Golden Globes 2026 Complete Winners' List: 'One Battle After Another’ & 'Adolescence' Sweep Major...

Golden Globes 2026 Complete Winners' List: 'One Battle After Another’ & 'Adolescence' Sweep Major...

Subhash Ghai Can't Stop Praising Aditya Dhar's Sense Of Details In Storytelling After Watching...

Subhash Ghai Can't Stop Praising Aditya Dhar's Sense Of Details In Storytelling After Watching...

Video Of Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding Ritual Goes Viral - Watch

Video Of Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding Ritual Goes Viral - Watch

Karur Stampede Tragedy: CBI Grills TVK Chief Vijay At Delhi HQ, Chargesheet To Be Filed Next?

Karur Stampede Tragedy: CBI Grills TVK Chief Vijay At Delhi HQ, Chargesheet To Be Filed Next?

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X (Twitter) Review: 'Mass With Class', Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer...

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X (Twitter) Review: 'Mass With Class', Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer...