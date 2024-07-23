 Sanjay Dutt & Raveena Tandon's Ghudchadi Skips Theatrical Release, To Premiere On OTT
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSanjay Dutt & Raveena Tandon's Ghudchadi Skips Theatrical Release, To Premiere On OTT

Sanjay Dutt & Raveena Tandon's Ghudchadi Skips Theatrical Release, To Premiere On OTT

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film's poster, giving a glimpse of Sanjay and Raveena's look.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will soon be seen reuniting in 'Ghudchadi', which also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film's poster, giving a glimpse of Sanjay and Raveena's look. They also revealed the release date of the film.

'Ghudchadi' will hit the OTT Platform JioCinema on August 9. Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Sanjay wrote, "Double the pyaar = Double the confusion! Watch #Ghudchadi, streaming from August 9th onwards."

Read Also
Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon wrap up first schedule of 'Ghudchadi'
article-image

'Ghudchadi' marks the debut of Parth in films. Last year he announced the wrap of his debut film with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "Its A WRAP !!!!!!!!! These pictures carry a lot of emotions , hard work ,patience and most importantly A positive approach. Had an amazing experience shooting #ghuchadhi with the entire team ,a big thanks to all my fantastic coactors @duttsanjay baba and gorgeous @officialraveenatandon and my fav @khushalikumar special thanks to all the technicians , dop, assistants , light men , spot dada for working day and night with all smiles."

He added, "ofcourse lastly Thankyou our cute producer @nidhiduttaofficial and my optimistic director @binnoykgandhi for making me your 'Chirag' in your movie and hopefully this Chirag shines with bright colours once the audience watches arey Haan mera asli Chirag, humaara writer @deepakkapurbhardwaj love you loads darling. untill then , stay tuned Abhi toh party shuru hui hain #ghuchadhiwrap."

Read Also
Watch: Raveena Tandon's latest video from 'Ghudchadi' set has a Shehnaaz Gill connection
article-image

Ghudchadi is produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K Gandhi. The film is directed by Binoy Gandhi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deepika Padukone's Charges ₹20, Alia Bhatt Takes ₹15 Crore Per Film; Check List Of Bollywood's...

Deepika Padukone's Charges ₹20, Alia Bhatt Takes ₹15 Crore Per Film; Check List Of Bollywood's...

Vardhaan Puri On Adding Extra 'A' In His Name: 'It Will Help Me In Personal, Professional Life'...

Vardhaan Puri On Adding Extra 'A' In His Name: 'It Will Help Me In Personal, Professional Life'...

Sanjay Dutt & Raveena Tandon's Ghudchadi Skips Theatrical Release, To Premiere On OTT

Sanjay Dutt & Raveena Tandon's Ghudchadi Skips Theatrical Release, To Premiere On OTT

5 Viral Videos That Prove Rapper Naezy Is 'Dumb & High' In Bigg Boss OTT 3

5 Viral Videos That Prove Rapper Naezy Is 'Dumb & High' In Bigg Boss OTT 3

'Nostradamus Found': Mallika Sherawat's 15-Year-Old Tweet Predicting Kamala Harris As US President...

'Nostradamus Found': Mallika Sherawat's 15-Year-Old Tweet Predicting Kamala Harris As US President...